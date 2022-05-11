Letter: No freedom without control

Liberty and freedom are two values we hold dear as Americans. Yet these two values are being threatened by the courts and by legislation. Every American has the right to choose what is right for them. We have a right to decide how we will live our lives free from government interference. That is what being an American is all about.

Yet freedom and liberty for half the population are at risk. If a woman can't control her own body then she isn't free at all. If a woman can't decide how many children she will have and when she will have them she is basically a slave to the government. These inhumane, mean-spirited laws are intended to control women not protect children.

Republicans claim they care about children but their actions say otherwise. If they cared, they would provide food, health care and other assistance to struggling mothers. But they don't. One state wants to take away free school lunches, another wants to stop educating immigrant children. Those are not the actions of people that care about our young. It is one thing to say you care but it is quite another to actually show you do.

We all have different values and religious beliefs. One is no better than the other. Our founding fathers agreed that religion has no place in government. Let's keep it that way. Because if we take away the right to choose one's own destiny we don't have much of a country.

Mary Jensen, Lincoln

