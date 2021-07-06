 Skip to main content
Letter: No fowl, just foul at lake
Letter: No fowl, just foul at lake

A friend from out of town came to visit her grandson, who in a very serious car accident. She went back-and-forth to the hospital.

I wanted to show her one of the beautiful spots in the middle of Lincoln, so we went to Wyuka Lake, where I have taken hundreds of friends and international visitors over the years, to enjoy a beautiful lake with swans, geese and ducks swimming on that beautiful lake.

But alas, when we arrived, no fowl on the lake, but foul-smelling it was -- grossly dirty and uninviting. We didn’t even get out of the car, and it was such a lovely day.

Come on, Lincoln; let’s not let this oft-visited former place of delight, visited by many who come to show their respects to loved ones buried at Wyuka, fall into disrepair and become a sad destination for the fowl and for us.

Shirley Anderson, Lincoln

