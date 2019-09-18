I was saddened and disturbed to read the article ("Sasse won't be hawking Runzas," Sept. 14) regarding the treatment that Sen. Ben Sasse and his daughter received at a recent Nebraska football game. No one deserves the treatment that Sen. Sasse and his daughter received no matter what political views you may hold.
Ms. King described herself as an activist. The definition that I found for activist is "one who campaigns for political or social change."
I question the political or social change that occurred as the result of profanity and obscenities being hurled by one person toward others, one being a young person. I wonder how Ms. King would feel if she or a member of her family was the recipient of such verbally abusive and aggressive language and behavior.
You have free articles remaining.
Disagreeing with Sen. Sasse or another person is not the issue as much as how we respond in the face of challenge. I am truly sorry that Ms. King and others have been victims of sexual assault; there is no excuse for this type of behavior. It would seem that there are other, perhaps more civil, ways to be an activist and work for change.
As a wise person once told me, "There is no right way to do the wrong thing."
Dolores Simpson-Kirkland, Lincoln