After putting hours into data collection and analysis to support a valuation protest of the recent very large valuation increase, it would be helpful and provide increased transparency for the property owner to receive detailed information on the referee’s decision denying the protest.

How does one learn why the protest was denied? Instead, we received a letter indicating only that the protest was denied and are left to be curious why the data submitted with the protest was inadequate.

Phone calls to the Lancaster County Board of Equalization asking for details supporting the denial resulted in a response that they did not have detailed information from the referee. Such detail would certainly make the decision more palatable.

Mike Stefkovich, Lincoln