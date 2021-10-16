 Skip to main content
Letter: No chance to be heard
Letter: No chance to be heard

Legislature, 9.30

Senators sit by their desks at the final day of the special session on redistricting at the Capitol. 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

I lost my state legislator recently. Oh, he didn't die, move or quit. His district was reshaped, and our area now is in another person's district.

My area went from an urban legislator to a rural one when Lincoln was quietly sliced up. Now, I have nothing against my new representative, but I didn't vote one way or another for this person and know nothing about this individual.

This reshaping of the Lincoln districts was done on the 59th second of the 11th hour of negotiations so those of us affected voters had no chance to comment. Typical GOP tactics.

Mark Bigham, Lincoln

