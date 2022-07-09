Letter: No case for 25th Amendment

In response to the letter by David Kirby ("Cue card was sobering moment," July 1), I’d like to point out that I’m sure Kirby wasn’t asking to use the 25th Amendment when Ronald Reagan suffered from Alzheimer’s halfway through his second term, or when Donald Trump was being stupid, crazy or attempting a coup in his first, and hopefully last, term.
Just because you don’t like the policies of a current president, doesn’t mean you can use the 25th Amendment to remove him from office. Last time I checked, a president also can’t be removed from office under that amendment, just because he is old.
David B. Hughes, Lincoln