Letter: No candidate a good bet

I am dissatisfied with the top three Republican candidates for governor. There is Charles Herbster who is proud to be endorsed by Donald Trump. Does that mean that he promotes the “Big Lie” and that he, too, thinks that Putin is a genius.”

There is Jim Pillen who, according to his TV ads, thinks that politicians are “useless as flies.” If that is so then why does he want to become one the those “flies who will bite you on the butt?" I wish his ads would tell me that he believes in the nobility and honor of serving as our governor.

There is Brett Lindstrom who has some experience in government service and is endorsed by the Journal Star. He wants to cut taxes, as they all do. Well,  taxes have been cut by this Legislature, and an editorial in this paper said the cuts will help the rich and starve the state government.

If the attack ads about each other are just half true, none are worthy of my vote.

Edgar Millican, Lincoln

Election logo 2022
