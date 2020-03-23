Letter, 3/24: No action too extreme to help

We know that COVID-19 is highly infectious, deadly to senior citizens and immunocompromised people, and both the state of Nebraska and city of Lincoln have declared a state of emergency.

While I applaud the measures taken by Gov. Pete Ricketts, they are still not strict enough. Many public establishments will remain open until there are confirmed cases of community spread, and despite everything we know, the meager advice on social distancing has not changed many people’s behavior nearly enough.

There is no such thing as “too extreme” when it comes to protecting vulnerable people we love. We've had time to prepare, and we can learn from others’ experiences. We know that the number of cases can balloon exponentially overnight, and that early preventative measures can prevent hospital overload.

We know that symptoms don't show up for up to 14 days, so in all likelihood there are already people spreading the virus who don't know it yet. Combine that with a severe shortage on testing availability, and it doesn't take a scientist to see that we are on the cusp of a crisis.

Last year, we all stepped up to help those devastated by flooding, because we are a community that sticks by one another. We now have the chance to mitigate another, different kind of disaster.