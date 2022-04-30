Letter: Nigro's honesty, integrity shine

I am writing in support of Joe Nigro for Lancaster County Public Defender. I have known Joe since our college days at UNL. He is a dear friend.

Joe’s honesty and integrity have shown through all these years. He is conscientious and caring about all people, but he has a special place in his heart for the poor and powerless. As a public defender Joe Nigro has dedicated his career to helping people who have nowhere else to turn for help with our legal system.