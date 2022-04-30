Letter: Nigro serving community well

I'm writing this letter as an attorney who has practiced law in the Lincoln area for the last 36 years and who is very familiar with Joe Nigro's record as public defender.

Unfortunately, Nigro's opponent and her supporters have misrepresented his record. Nigro -- like most public defenders in the U.S. -- doesn't handle individual case files. Instead, Nigro has focused on broad policy issues aimed at improving the criminal justice system. This is considered to be among the best practices for public defenders.

Under Nigro's leadership, the Lancaster County Public Defender's office has saved taxpayer money by adding social workers to better serve clients with mental health and substance abuse issues, advocated for problem-solving courts that reduce recidivism and increase rehabilitation and worked with the Nebraska Legislature on criminal justice reform.

Joe Nigro is an honest and able public servant. I would urge a vote for his re-election on May 10.

Dennis Crawford, Lincoln

