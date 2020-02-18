Letter, 2/19: NExT project needs transparency

I am writing in concern about the Journal Star's endorsement of LB1084, the bill in the Legislature to appropriate $300 million to the University of Nebraska Medical Center to construct a medical facility and disaster-response facility ("NExT big thing is big, indeed," Feb. 12).
As is typical of these proposals, lots of jobs are promised when the facilities are being built and then operated.
This time, the number is approximately 42,000 jobs being created. I don't know where all these workers will come from, but as far as construction, the awarding of contracts should be an open-bidding process, transparent and with use of union labor whenever possible.
If this goes through, contracts should guarantee a big portion of the work should go to minority contractors.
With this kind of money going around, Omaha should make sure the process is fair and open and pay above-average wages.
Ricky Fulton, Omaha