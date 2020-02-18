Letter, 2/19: NExT project needs transparency

I am writing in concern about the Journal Star's endorsement of LB1084, the bill in the Legislature to appropriate $300 million to the University of Nebraska Medical Center to construct a medical facility and disaster-response facility ("NExT big thing is big, indeed," Feb. 12).

As is typical of these proposals, lots of jobs are promised when the facilities are being built and then operated.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This time, the number is approximately 42,000 jobs being created. I don't know where all these workers will come from, but as far as construction, the awarding of contracts should be an open-bidding process, transparent and with use of union labor whenever possible.

If this goes through, contracts should guarantee a big portion of the work should go to minority contractors.

With this kind of money going around, Omaha should make sure the process is fair and open and pay above-average wages.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0