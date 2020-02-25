Letter, 2/26: NExT project a worthy pursuit

Thanks to the Journal Star editorial board for supporting the UNMC NExT project ("NExT big thing is big, indeed," Feb. 12).

NExT offers an extraordinary opportunity for our state. Our medical center has already had success in public-private partnerships such as the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center and iExcel.

NExT will create jobs, perform a key role in our nation's defense strategy and expand UNMC's research. It will be a state-of-the-art academic medical facility that enhances our medical center, which is already recognized as one of the best in the nation.

Judy Wilcox, Lincoln

