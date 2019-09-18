Fake data has come out of nowhere to cause individuals, organizations and governments pain and disruption. This new vulnerability of manipulated information destroys the insight that so many individuals, businesses, institutions and governments depend on to make critical decisions.
Some sellers were going beyond the task of advertising their products by hiring staff to artificially tout a product to thereby artificially inflate sales. There are other areas of increased cybersecurity that must be applied if data is to be trusted.
Someone must take steps to ensure the accuracy and truthfulness of the data driving daily decisions we all have to make.
The classic newspaper, with investigating reporters searching out facts by checking and rechecking what has been submitted, once again takes on the task of printing all the news that is fit and correct to print.
Donald F. Costello, Lincoln