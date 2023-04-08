I endorse Elina Newman for Lincoln City Council, District 3. Newman is an intelligent, dedicated and passionate leader. She is running as an independent in Lincoln’s nonpartisan local election. Because of that position, she is beholden to the constituents in District 3 alone.

She will bring a fresh perspective to Lincoln’s City Council. She has a breadth and depth of experiences that have forged that perspective: immigrant, businesswoman and educator. She wants to serve at the local level. This is not a mere steppingstone for her. I am honored to endorse Newman.