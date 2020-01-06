Letter, 1/7: New year, same problems

We are in a new year. But the issues are not going to change, and my bet by November 2020 is that the insanity will get worse. The political divides in our population are getting wider and deeper. And the trenches being dug and wire put up mean the battles will be worse than in 2019.
In social media terms, I have made a decision to block the cowards with false names, the ghost profiles as well as pure attack profiles. If they are not brave enough to stand under their own name and cite their opinion why bother listening?
I have no fears, my profile is real and the real me, not just a political attack portal and required Facebook account for a comments section.
John Stanley, Ceresco