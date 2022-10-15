Letter: New treatment must be available

According to the Alzheimer’s Association more than 61,000 Nebraskans are caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s disease. I am one of those caregivers. It’s easy to lose hope when you’re impacted by Alzheimer’s, a devastating and fatal disease. But for so many of us we channel our grief into action.

As well as being a caregiver for my father, for the last six years I have been the executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter. And recently I was given reason for hope with the release of new data about a possible treatment.

For the families we serve, a new treatment could mean more time to attend a family wedding, have another family holiday together, make more meals together or to live independently.

I know this isn’t available in doctors' offices yet, but for the millions of Americans impacted by Alzheimer’s — the mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, husbands, wives, grandchildren and more — we’re hopeful for more time together.

When this drug is approved — and based on the current science, it’s looking promising that it will be — people who need it must be able to get it. That’s what I’m fighting for. Will you join me?

Sharon Stephens, Omaha