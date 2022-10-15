 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: New treatment must be available

  • 0

According to the Alzheimer’s Association more than 61,000 Nebraskans are caring for a person living with Alzheimer’s disease. I am one of those caregivers. It’s easy to lose hope when you’re impacted by Alzheimer’s, a devastating and fatal disease. But for so many of us we channel our grief into action.

As well as being a caregiver for my father, for the last six years I have been the executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter. And  recently I was given reason for hope with the release of new data about a possible treatment.

For the families we serve, a new treatment could mean more time to attend a family wedding, have another family holiday together, make more meals together or to live independently.

I know this isn’t available in doctors' offices yet, but for the millions of Americans impacted by Alzheimer’s — the mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, husbands, wives, grandchildren and more — we’re hopeful for more time together.

People are also reading…

When this drug is approved — and based on the current science, it’s looking promising that it will be — people who need it must be able to get it. That’s what I’m fighting for. Will you join me?

Sharon Stephens, Omaha

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Fischer all in for Walker

Letter: Fischer all in for Walker

I look forward to Herschel Walker, at some point, returning the endorsement favor that Sen. Deb Fischer gave him. He can even use most of her …

Letter: Morality police of our own

Letter: Morality police of our own

Iranians are protesting the death of 22-year-old Masha Amini after she was arrested and killed by the Morality Police for violating Islamic dr…

Letter: Why make voting harder?

Letter: Why make voting harder?

I recently got my ballot to vote as an absentee voter. I am shocked and appalled at the efforts being made to limit the number of citizens all…

Letter: Time to vote for the future

Letter: Time to vote for the future

Ever since John Winthrop’s 1630 coining of the phrase “a city upon a hill” to describe the Puritan errand into the American wilderness, retrog…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News