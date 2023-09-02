Well, the NCAA continues to ruin college football (“New first-down clock rule may fly under radar,” Aug. 24) by deciding to not stop the clock after first downs starting with this season.

Those of us that like to watch more plays are simply going to watch less college football now. If the games are too long, which they are, cut out some commercials. Too much power is given to the TV people.

This is the same thing as when they adopted the rule on out-of-bounds plays to start the clock when the ball was ready to play and not on the next snap. This change did cut down on the number of plays, but it didn’t shorten the games. They just put in more commercials.

Don Siefkes, Clinton Township, Michigan