Letter: New perspective on attack ad

I am the guy in the photos from the Oct. 4 Journal Star article, "Former Lincoln man in photo used in attack ad says he's been dragged into political smear."

When I first saw two photos of my face on a campaign mailer depicting me as my childhood friend George Dungan (running for Legislature in District 26), I thought it was pretty funny. I don’t understand what me being shirtless, riding a toy horse over 10 years ago, has to do with his environmental policy.

Still, considering what Republican attack ads have been like recently, I was a little worried. I’m not going to insult anybody, including Russ Barger (George's opponent). It’s just that with the hatred happening in American politics, it’s unsettling to see your face dragged through the mud.

I hope George gets elected, but I don’t wish Russ any ill will. Even though I think the PAC that put out the ad (The Nebraska Federation for Children) has terrible policy objectives that could destroy our public schools, I’m not asking for punishment of any individual. We all screw up. I noticed that the PAC took down their likenesses of me on their online campaign ads, and I thank them for taking the first step. I just hope they can apologize and hold their organization accountable for lying to the Nebraska public.

One more thing. Even though I live in Oregon now, I am rooting for Mickey Joseph and the 'Skers all the way this season. GBR.

Dustin Rymph, Springfield, Oregon