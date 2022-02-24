 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: New moms need more coverage

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

As a person who was diagnosed with sudden onset severe preeclampsia, I know firsthand the health issues that can occur during postpartum. Preeclampsia is caused by high blood pressure and can lead to other serious issues, such as damage to the liver, kidneys and blood vessels.

Left untreated, preeclampsia can lead to serious -- even fatal -- complications for both mother and baby. Unfortunately, for many new moms, they lack access to medical care. In Nebraska, Medicaid postpartum care is only for two months.

It's critical post-partum care is extended as pregnancy-related complications including high blood pressure, blood clots, cardiovascular disease, postpartum depression and other serious health issues may not surface until weeks or months after delivery. And even health issues found during pregnancy itself, such as in my case, can continue for many months, even years, after delivery.

Thankfully, LB929 introduced by Sen. Anna Wishart addresses this issue. This bill extends Medicaid post-partum care for new mothers to 12 months. Extending postpartum Medicaid coverage to 12 months would align the mother’s coverage with that of her baby, as infants born on Medicaid are already guaranteed coverage through the first year of life.

I respectfully the Legislature to support this very important bill.

Shannon Hilaire, Papillion

