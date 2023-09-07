As reported in the Sept. 2 Journal Star, the same day the new concealed carry gun law took effect, so also do a number of new and enhanced laws increasing the penalty for anyone breaking any of these laws.

If these new and enhanced laws are supposed to act as a deterrent, they are doomed to failure. I would ask the 33 state senators who voted to pass this bill, as well as Gov. Jim Pillen, who signed it, to identify anyone who committed a gun-related crime who took the time to look up the laws they were about to break and the associated penalty.

Therein lies the problem; these laws are applied after the crime has been committed and do not provide any deterrence at all. Consequently, anyone 21 or older can buy a gun and conceal it without getting a permit, any training to learn how to properly use it, or maybe even attend a class that spells out the penalties for misuse.

The police chiefs in Lincoln and Omaha were right to oppose this bill, and hopefully the exceptions to the new law put in place by Lincoln and Omaha will minimize the opportunities for potential gun violence. It is also hoped that other cities in Nebraska will study these exceptions and follow Lincoln and Omaha’s lead in their efforts to minimize gun violence in they’re communities.

Bob Servedio, Lincoln