The new concealed carry law passed by the last session of the Nebraska Legislature is bad legislation in many respects. Sen. Tom Brewer has created a trap for the unwary by pushing concealed carry for Nebraskans.

The Nebraska Supreme Court has decided that a Nebraska statute prohibiting weapons in schools applies to the University of Nebraska. That means it is illegal to carry a gun onto the UNL campus.

A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision on gun laws recognizes the right of the states to prohibit guns in certain public areas like schools.

The net result of all of this is that if sports fans carry a gun to Husker football games or other sporting events on campus they will be breaking the law and subject to arrest.

If a violation is observed, the UNL police department will act, so, sports fans, leave your six shooters and other guns at home or be prepared to pay the consequences.

Richard Schmeling, Lincoln