Letter: New flood plan best option

I write to disagree with Rosina Paolini in her Nov. 30 letter to the editor (“Slowing growth to control floods”). She said, “Two feet of fill instead of one foot of fill is a bandage that is not even a short term solution because fill ends up in the bottom of Salt Creek due to erosion.”

I fully agree with city officials in their efforts to counter today’s erratic climate change by significantly raising flood plain development requirements, in contrast with Ms. Paolini’s description of the city’s efforts as just a bandage.

I further suggest that soil erosion entering Salt Creek would not be from the one or two feet of fill implied by Ms. Paolini, but rather from upstream cropland erosion. These agricultural soils eroding into Salt Creek eventually end up in the Mississippi River delta expanding into the Gulf of Mexico rather than in the bottom of Salt Creek.

Like hundreds, if not thousands, of meandering creeks across the country that were rerouted by the WPA and CCC 85 to 90 years ago during the Great Depression, Salt Creek remains deeper than when it was rerouted.

Once more in sharp contrast with Ms. Paolini’s assertions, I can only suggest that the Planning Commission and City Council seem to fully understand safety and the impact of impermeable surfaces on Salt Creek, demonstrated by the new two feet of fill requirement replacing the outdated one foot requirement.

Scott Sandquist, Lincoln