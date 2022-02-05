Letter: New flag shows pride in city

It's been truly amazing watching the horrified reactions of a certain portion of the Lincoln population to the proposed new flag for the City of Lincoln.

I would be willing to bet that the majority of Lincolnites were blissfully unaware of the existence of our previous city flag until this point, which makes some people's reactions rather entertaining. I say blissfully unaware because the previous flag is an eyesore that should've been at most a stand-in while the city worked out a design that didn't look like it was thrown together with construction paper in 10 minutes.

Instead, Ed Mejia's beautiful design offers us a symmetrical, aesthetically pleasing flag imbued with symbolism that represents the integral values of this city, evokes the imagery of the Capitol building and the traditional town center and exudes a sense of optimism for the city's future.

A far-deeper meaning is woven into the new flag than into the uninspiring placeholder we've had since 1932. I would ask those who say the flag should be perfectly understandable at first sight: Did the American flag not require explanation the first time you saw it? Any flag that doesn't spell out its meaning in three words slapped onto a circle will rely on symbolism, which naturally requires some degree of explanation.

If you take any pride in your city whatsoever, embrace this new flag with open arms. I know I'll be flying "All Roads Lead to Lincoln" on my front porch soon.

Velma Lockman, Lincoln

