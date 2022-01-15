Letter: New flag sends no message

The Lincoln flag design contest is insane.

The four finalist choices selected were nothing more than quilts and should be hanging at the Nebraska quilt museum at 33rd and Holdrege.

No one, other than the designers, and absolutely no one outside of Lincoln will have any idea what the winning flag represents. Nothing says Lincoln, Nebraska. The current flag shows the State Capitol, the most recognized building in Nebraska.

Zillions of dollars are spent to keep the Capitol maintained and presentable. Most Nebraskans have no idea the effort, expense and documentation that goes into simply repairing plaster in the Capitol. It is a source of pride for Lincoln and Nebraska.

Many years ago when Lincoln nicknamed itself the Star City, I thought it was silly to nickname a town after a citizen band radio term. This contest is 100% more ridiculous than that, and the money spent is a shame. I guess we will live in “pretty quilt” Nebraska.