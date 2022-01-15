 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: New flag sends no message
Letter: New flag sends no message

ReFlag Lincoln

This flag, titled "All Roads Lead to Lincoln," was created by Ed Mejia, a local creative director, art director, and graphic designer. His design for a new City of Lincoln flag was selected by a committee from a pool of over 190 submissions.

The Lincoln flag design contest is insane.

The four finalist choices selected were nothing more than quilts and should be hanging at the Nebraska quilt museum at 33rd and Holdrege.

No one, other than the designers, and absolutely no one outside of Lincoln will have any idea what the winning flag represents. Nothing says Lincoln, Nebraska. The current flag shows the State Capitol, the most recognized building in Nebraska.

Zillions of dollars are spent to keep the Capitol maintained and presentable. Most Nebraskans have no idea the effort, expense and documentation that goes into simply repairing plaster in the Capitol. It is a source of pride for Lincoln and Nebraska.

Many years ago when Lincoln nicknamed itself the Star City, I thought it was silly to nickname a town after a citizen band radio term. This contest is 100% more ridiculous than that, and the money spent is a shame. I guess we will live in “pretty quilt” Nebraska.

I’ve always been against flag burning ... these flag selections will change my mind. As a lifelong resident of Lincoln, I am begging the selection committee to just update the Capitol design. If you must make a change for really absolutely no reason, update the picture of the Capitol and have the flag say Lincoln, Nebraska.

The apparent winner is nothing more than “bunches of gold lines leading to the center where there is a gold circle and a little eight-point white star.” Maybe all cities can have the same flag.

William D. Woodruff, Lincoln

