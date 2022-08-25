Letter: New direction for development?

Since this is considered a high-end development the developers can pay the city $2,500 per unit to keep affordable housing out of the neighborhood. The $500,000 the city can spend for affordable housing somewhere else in the city.

Is this something new the city is willing to do for other projects where neighborhoods don’t want hundreds of apartments next to them or affordable housing? Maybe the City Council needs to pass a new ordinance to have a payment schedule to buy out certain projects that neighborhoods don’t want for future developments in the city so it’s out in the open. That way all citizens understand the process of new construction.