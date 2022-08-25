 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: New direction for development?

  • 0

In a recent article, "Nearly $10 million in TIF planned for Bishop Heights redevelopment, northeast Lincoln apartments," (Aug. 16) I found it very interesting about the Bishop Heights redevelopment project not including  affordable housing.

Since this is considered a high-end development the developers can pay the city $2,500 per unit to keep affordable housing out of the neighborhood. The $500,000 the city can spend for affordable housing somewhere else in the city.

Is this something new the city is willing to do for other projects where neighborhoods don’t want hundreds of apartments next to them or affordable housing? Maybe the City Council needs to pass a new ordinance to have a payment schedule to buy out certain projects that neighborhoods don’t want for future developments in the city so it’s out in the open. That way all citizens understand the process of new construction.

People are also reading…

John Harper, Lincoln

City Hall logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Wagon Train work good news

Letter: Wagon Train work good news

I fully support and appreciate the Nebraska Game and Parks Department in doing its job to maintain and improve the lakes of Nebraska ("State t…

Letter: An acorn isn't a tree

Letter: An acorn isn't a tree

Responding to Monsignor Paul Witt's letter, "Unborn are part of us all," (Aug. 9) some terms could be defined. According to the Cambridge Dict…

Letter: Halfway to a conclusion

Letter: Halfway to a conclusion

In ancient Greece there was a conspiracy to undermine common sense. Common sense tells us that if you want to go to a bar, you can go to a bar.

Letter: Letter ignored real people

Letter: Letter ignored real people

I take exception to the letter from Anthony Ross ("No such thing as medical marijuana," Aug. 3) offering a sweeping condemnation of medical ma…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News