I read the recent Riley Gaines article (Aug. 28) with interest. Like her, I am a former college athlete. Like her, I was disappointed to have been beaten by competitors with an unfair advantage over me. I think it was the same unfair advantage — they were faster than me. Then I noticed her whining seemed to focus on a single person, Lia Thomas.

What was the issue? Thomas did not beat her, they tied at the NCAAs. The shared locker room seemed important to Gaines. Was Thomas mean to her? Did she ridicule her lingerie? Suggest that Gaines is not a natural blonde? No. Gaines is not troubled by Thomas’ actions but by her existence.

Then I understood. This is not a new problem with humanity but a very old one. A minority group is selected, demonized to create fear, then ways are found to treat them as an inferior group.

The targets have varied: Jews, Catholics, Blacks, Italians, gays, the list goes on. The accusations may vary, but the methods don’t change much. Brown shirts, black shirts or white robes, the messages are always the same: fear and hate. It was never about water fountains then, and it is not about locker rooms now. It is about targeting a group so people can feel superior about treating them badly.

Gaines wants to target the transgender community and make their lives more unpleasant and dangerous. It is about exclusion. Keep “them” out of our country club or school. She wants to keep them off the softball and soccer teams. Gaines is nothing new, she is just like Father Coughlin or Theodore Bilbo. It begins with speeches, but it ends with violence. Nebraskans are good and decent people and her call to discriminate has no place here.

Jeff Kirkpatrick, Lincoln