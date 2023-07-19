Lincoln’s airport recently announced the opening of their terminal expansion and, with it, the addition of a new airline, Red Way.
The airline adds a handful of new nonstop destinations to popular vacation spots, as well as some major commercial centers like Minneapolis, Nashville, Las Vegas and Orlando.
On a recent flight to Nashville, I found the airport experience to be convenient and the airport willing to listen for ways to improve it even more. The new terminal is a night-and-day difference from the “waiting room” style gate seating Lincoln residents previously experienced.
The LNK terminal has a full-service bar with food and drink menus that rival Omaha’s. The seating options, accessibility accommodations and space look good and function well.
As a frequent flyer who travels nearly every week for business, I’ve seen my fair share of airports and airline customer service. I’m a Delta loyalist who started commuting to Omaha when the LNK airport lost our Delta service and have flown over a million miles. While I’m not quite ready to let go of my status on Delta, Red Way is doing things right: They’re investing in the community, listening to feedback from travelers and proudly planting themselves at Lincoln’s new airport.
For families and Lincolnites who are traveling for leisure, this is a perfect option. After all, nothing quite beats the 15 minute commute from the gate at LNK to your front doorstep.
Brent Comstock, Lincoln