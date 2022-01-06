Letter: Neither party serves labor

As I start my 62nd year as a union member, this is how I see it:

Recently, congressional Rep. Pramila Jayapal urged President Biden to enact the Democrats' massive social-spending package through executive action after Sen. Joe Manchin's opposition derailed the bill in Congress.

Executive orders by any U.S. president, Democrat or Republican, are a danger to the working class and labor movement.

When federal, state or city administrations start to use executive power to assert more power over decisions on any policy matters, it opens the door for the anti-union employers to impose mandatory restrictions on working people, a threat to worker rights and their unions. Capitalist democracy, like the capitalist economy, is built on formal equality between workers and capitalists. You are free to be exploited, and the capitalist is equally free to exploit you.

Many have the illusion that Democratic and Republican politicians need to restore compromise and bipartisanship in the government. I disagree. It benefits working people when this government has trouble working with itself.