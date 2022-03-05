Letter: Neither option very appealing

It's everyone's favorite time of year! Our televisions are being inundated with gubernatorial candidate ads. And there are two taking up more time than the others.

Candidate No. 1 is Charles Herbster. He is proud that Donald Trump supports him, and he hugs the pants Trump wears. Really? The president who fostered the insurrection at the Capitol is who you pair yourself with? No thanks!

Candidate No. 2 is Jim Pillen. He is going to protects us all with his pump shotgun. And his dig at Dr. Anthony Fauci is classic from a man who apparently does not think science has anything to do with the spread of COVID. Fauci has been correct all along. And I would tell Mr. Pillen that he should have sat in a hospital emergency department during the height of the pandemic. What does he think the doctors and nurses fighting for others' lives would tell him about science as it relates to the COVID?

In my mind both of these candidates are successful farmers with wealth, yet they have no clue what takes place in a city with a population greater than 5,000. They'll fight for no masks. Why should big government have any say as to one's choice to wear a mask, they might ask? Yet, both will say that big government does have the right to tell a woman what she must do with her body when she is pregnant. That's hypocrisy.

Bottom line: Neither of these two candidates are a choice I will make!

Randy Clark, Lincoln

