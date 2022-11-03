 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Neighbors know Condon

There is an area in Lincoln where Pat Condon signs blossom like tulips in the spring. This is where he is a neighbor, and we have come to know his kindness and generosity.

We have known him to respond to someone who had fallen and needed help in the middle of the night. He’s the one who could be called at 4 a.m.

We have seen him continue past his own property line when shoveling snow from the sidewalks over and over. We have seen him checking on neighbors with a friendly wave on the way to or from work. We have seen him leave quite early and come home late as he devotes himself to his job as county attorney.

We have heard him defend justice for victims as well as defend justice for the accused. We have heard him talk with respect about the criminal justice system. Pat Condon is a class act, a devoted county attorney, and we support him.

Larry and Laurie Ann Scott, Lincoln

