Letter: Negativity solves nothing

Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster is telling us there are 60,000 illegal immigrants in Nebraska costing taxpayers several hundred thousand dollars.

If he knows that, he must know who they are and where they are. Has he worked with state and federal officials to help solve the problem, or is this just a campaign issue?

He also denies that slavery and racism have existed in the U.S. and that a racial divide exists and should not be taught or discussed in our schools.

He also opposes mandates on mask-wearing and vaccinations to control COVID in Nebraska and elsewhere. I am wondering if he has any constructive proposals such as helping to solve the economic blow that small-town and rural Nebraska received with the Trump tariffs?

Obstructionism and negativism don't solve problems. We need positive, forward-looking proposals from him and other candidates.

You may ask, "Where are the Democrats currently?" I think they are like a circular-saw blade without teeth; they make a lot of noise and whine but don't get much done. I suggest we move away from the last administration and work together to solve our problems.

Bob Hardy, Lincoln

