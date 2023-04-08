Recent negative TV ads claim that Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird doesn’t live in Lincoln. Recently I got a mailing reinforcing the lies and negativity being spewed by the Pete Ricketts-funded Super PAC, Together Nebraska.

The letter repeats the same claims that Gaylor Baird has a “mansion near Ashland” and says she “lives far outside of Lincoln.”

Well I did my own research and found that the mayor actually lives in the Near South neighborhood and all three of her kids have attended public schools here in Lincoln. In fact, they’ve lived in the same house in Lincoln for over 20 years.

Gaylor Baird has done an incredible job running our city for the last four years, despite the incredibly difficult hand she was dealt. It is disgusting Ricketts and a cabal of corporate donors have resorted to lies and deception in order to try to win this election.

I find it insulting to our community that they expect us to be misled so easily. We need to vote May 2 to show them that we are fed up with these tactics.

Teri Hlava, Lincoln