Letter: Nebraskans should mask up

To protect Nebraskans, the Centers for Disease Control has asked even the vaccinated to mask up indoors, citing the fact that at least 60% of U.S. counties are experiencing substantial transmission of COVID-19. Substantial transmission means that there are at least 50 new coronavirus cases weekly per 100,000 people in a county.

Tyson's Foods, Microsoft and The Gap quickly responded to the CDC's new recommendation by requiring their workers to be vaccinated. And GM, Ford and the United Auto Workers followed suit by requiring their workers and members to mask up.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln urged companies to protect their workers from COVID-19 by following federal guidelines (including those of the CDC). The CDC surely preempts the field of all health advisers, as the CDC is in charge of the nation's health protection.

Further, Nebraska's senators passed LB139 in May, indicating corporations, nursing homes and schools should follow federal guidelines or be subject to lawsuits by their employees, residents or students who get infected by coronavirus.