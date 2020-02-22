Letter, 2/23: Nebraskans love their 'public schools'

Governor Ricketts, we respectfully disagree! in the Feb. 12 Journal Star article “Ricketts would further limit spending growth in 'government schools,'” your choice of words in reference to Nebraska’s k-12 public schools as "government schools" may speak volumes of your own personal/political perspective.
In fact, President Trump, in his recent State of the Union address used that same term. However, we would remind you that you are speaking about the vast majority of Nebraska citizens who highly regard the importance of quality K-12, publicly supported education for every child and so quite willingly support that cause with their tax dollars, volunteer time and more.
To be sure, there are inequities in the distribution of the taxing burden that people are concerned about, but that doesn’t reduce the desire for good schools. Our own family members have benefited greatly from receiving an excellent k-12 public education here in Nebraska.
And our extended family is not alone. Most Nebraskans feel very fortunate that our public-school system in Nebraska ranks near the top nationally by many quality measures. It’s good for the children and good for the future of Nebraska!
Finally, we recall some years back when elected officials in our neighboring state of Kansas embarked on a venture to radically cut state government spending and frequently used the term "government schools" as they promoted their cause.
The result? Failure!
The tax cuts did not lead to a state economic boom but rather economic stagnation, while the state’s public-educational system deteriorated from dwindling funds.
So, Governor Ricketts, we suggest you straighten up your vocabulary and hopefully as well your underlying perspective on what the vast majority of Nebraskans stand for and desire.
Barbara Hoppe and Bruce Johnson, Lincoln