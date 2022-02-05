 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Nebraska values sorely lacking

Herbster announcement 4.26

FREMONT, NEB. - 04/26/2021 - Charles Herbster pases through a strand of light on his way to formally declare his run for governorship in the 2022 gubernatorial election at the Heartland Country Barn on Monday, April 26, 2021. Herbster officially announced his intention to run in Nebraska's upcoming gubernatorial election. He currently is set to run against Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen, and Michael Connely.

 KENNETH FERRIERA Journal Star

Election season is around the corner, and rhetoric is flying on both sides of the political spectrum. Sadly, none of what is being offered is new or beneficial.

And then there’s Nebraska politics. We like to tout our sensible people and values, but I beg you to look at the rhetoric. Our two GOP candidates for governor are trying to "out Trump" one another.

Charles Herbster shows his toughness by going to the border to complain about the president and immigration, all the while explaining nothing about his own solutions. Then he proudly displays his true entitlement for office — Trump’s endorsement.

Jim Pillen talks about his Nebraska values and Christian faith while holding a shotgun and complaining about Washington interference. He then slings insults about a public health expert’s informed guidance during the pandemic.

What in the world are either of them trying to prove? How tough they are? That strutting around and tough talk equal qualifications for office? They are both an embarrassment. Claims about Christian values and pro-life positions ring false when you resort to name-calling and demeaning others for personal benefit.

People are also reading…

Why can’t anyone talk to us about policy or compromise or unifying people in divided times? Why can’t anyone talk to us about real American and Nebraskan values like decency and honesty and how those can help us come together for our common good?

Kathy Arens, Ewing

