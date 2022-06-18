Letter: Nebraska really isn't for everyone

Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone. Not just a catchy tourism slogan, it appears to be the official opinion of Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson as it pertains to same-sex couples.

In 2016, a Colorado businesswoman sued the state of Colorado seeking to block enforcement of Colorado’s anti-discrimination laws because her conservative Christian beliefs would not allow her to provide her business’s services to same-sex couples. The U.S District Court and The Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against her. Now she, and the conservative Christian organizations supporting her, are taking it to the Supreme Court.

On June 2, ironically the second day of National Pride Month, Nebraska’s Attorney General issued a press release announcing that he and the attorneys general of several other states had joined together in sending an amicus brief to the Supreme Court supporting the businesswoman’s argument.

There was no requirement for him to take action of any kind. He voluntarily had his office provide legal support to a citizen from another state who wants to discriminate against same-sex couples. If she wins, it is reasonable to expect that similar discrimination against Nebraska’s same-sex couples will be condoned.

The precedent that would be set if the overwhelmingly conservative and predominately Christian Supreme Court were to side with this businesswoman would be devastating. Conceivably, any owner of any business of any size could legally refuse to provide services to same-sex couples.

So yeah, Nebraska. Honestly, it’s not for everyone. Especially if you are a member of a same-sex couple.

Michael Carlin, Lincoln

