Letter: Nebraska no 'pro-life' state

Gov. Pete Ricketts defines Nebraska as a “pro-life state.” While the governor and his supportive cohorts in the anti-abortion movement are working to limit women’s right to choose is their choice, suggesting Nebraska is “pro-life” cannot stand without objection. Why?

The governor and his administration slow-walked Medicaid expansion for over three years, causing unnecessary suffering and death. A pro-life decision?

The governor and his administration have worked to deprive governmental support for undocumented pregnant women’s necessary neo-natal care during their pregnancy. Pro-life behavior?

The governor and his administration have fought masking mandates by health officials and sued to stop vaccination mandates at nursing homes, retirement homes and veterans’ homes, even though those residents are among the most vulnerable citizens in our state. Pro-life action?

The governor and his administration hired an incompetent organization to work with foster care, not meeting state standards in Nebraska to save taxpayer dollars. Not one dollar was saved. Is this the action of a pro-life government or state?

The governor himself contributed over $100,000 to fund a petition drive to override the Legislative action ceasing the death penalty in Nebraska, and Nebraska’s citizens voted to retain the state’s right to kill people. Pro-life?

So no, Mr. Governor, Nebraska is not pro-life. You and your supportive colleagues in the Legislature and others in the state are indeed anti-abortion, but I contend that caring more about zygotes and fetuses than for those already living, breathing souls makes neither you nor the state of Nebraska “pro-life.”

Robert L. Meyers, Omaha

