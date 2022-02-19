Letter: Nebraska no exception

Our Nebraska Legislature is currently considering whether to accept money allotted to us for rental housing assistance under the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program.

I am a retired lawyer. Since last November, I have regularly been giving pro bono legal representation to tenants facing eviction from their homes in Lincoln and surrounding communities, under the auspices of the Tenant Assistance Project facilitated by the Nebraska State Bar Association.

From my experience representing tenants, the most important tool I have found to prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless has been payments from the Emergency Rental Assistance program. I have seen a myriad of problems are causing low-income households to fall behind in their rent, but a major contributing factor is the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a perfect world this money would not be needed, but the world is not perfect, the money is needed and Nebraska is not an exception to that need. There is no good reason to refuse this assistance to our low-income neighbors. Nebraska will be a better place for all of us to live by accepting the money.

Tom Hinshaw, Lincoln

