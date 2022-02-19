 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Nebraska no exception

  • 0

Our Nebraska Legislature is currently considering whether to accept money allotted to us for rental housing assistance under the federal Emergency Rental Assistance program.

I am a retired lawyer. Since last November, I have regularly been giving pro bono legal representation to tenants facing eviction from their homes in Lincoln and surrounding communities, under the auspices of the Tenant Assistance Project facilitated by the Nebraska State Bar Association.

From my experience representing tenants, the most important tool I have found to prevent families and individuals from becoming homeless has been payments from the Emergency Rental Assistance program. I have seen a myriad of problems are causing low-income households to fall behind in their rent, but a major contributing factor is the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a perfect world this money would not be needed, but the world is not perfect, the money is needed and Nebraska is not an exception to that need. There is no good reason to refuse this assistance to our low-income neighbors. Nebraska will be a better place for all of us to live by accepting the money.

People are also reading…

Tom Hinshaw, Lincoln

State of the State, 1.13

Ricketts 

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Republicans let down nation

Letter: Republicans let down nation

Latest discovery by the Jan. 6 congressional committee regarding the forged electors lists by Republicans, apparently actual “stop-the-steal” …

Letter: Ignorance isn't bliss

Letter: Ignorance isn't bliss

One year after the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, D.C., one would think that the dust of lies would have settled, and the truth would rise…

Letter: Fortenberry in D.C. too long

I recently saw Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s attack ad on Sen. Mike Flood claiming Flood supports taxpayer benefits for illegal immigration and pict…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News