The Nebraska Examiner reports that homelessness and evictions are growing rapidly in Sarpy County. The Journal Star reports that Sen. Megan Hunt’s attempt to extend property tax relief to renters was defeated. But tax relief for corporations and rich folk is moving right along.

The governor’s budget does not include any relief for hospitals, which will fail if they can’t raise their reimbursement rates along with their rising costs. The Appropriations Committee has approved hundreds of millions of dollars for a new prison, but there are no reforms moving forward to relieve overcrowding by letting people out, even though, as other states have proven, that would lead to a decrease in crime. And, crowning moment of meanness, the Twitterverse is attacking Senator Hunt for supporting her own son!

Is “Nebraska nice” only a façade, a cute puppy mask over a snarling hyena face? No one likes paying taxes, but I would gladly pay more. I would sleep better if I knew my neighbors could find safe housing and appropriate medical care with my tax dollars. I’d be happy if my tax dollars were going toward rehabilitation and reentry instead of more prison time. Worried about the brain drain? Young people tend to be fair and kind — they are not going to stay someplace where the taxes are low and the index of human suffering is high.

We have lost our way. We need empathy and community a lot more than we need low taxes. It’s just plain wrong to take from the poor to give to the rich and to hurl hatred at the LGBTQ+ community to distract the eye from unprincipled meanness.

Fran Kaye, Lincoln