Lincoln Public Schools just emailed a video to parents regarding the 2019 state accountability report. With only half of the students reaching proficiency in language arts and math, the district explained:
“We recognize as a district there is no one intervention or support that will reach every single child the same way. We have to tailor our improvement plans and our supports for every single individual student. As a district, we’ll be coming up with a systematic approach for how we can support all schools, regardless of designation and regardless of classification, so that every school and every student can feel successful.”
If we genuinely recognize that each child is an individual, then we need to rethink the way we administer education. A “systematic approach” from district administrators cannot possibly create tailored plans for each child. The only way to tailor instruction for each child is to put the power back in parents’ hands.
Parents know their children better than anyone else; they should be the ones who decide where to send their kids for school.
Nebraska taxpayers spend more than $12,000 on each K-12 child's education every year. If district schools can’t deliver proficiency, parents should be able to take at least a portion of the money earmarked for their children and use it for private school tuition, tutoring, home-school curriculum, therapies or other resources that can deliver.
Nebraska is one of just a handful of states that doesn’t offer choices -- such as charter schools, educational savings accounts, tax credit scholarships -- outside of district schools. We’re shortchanging our future.
Rachel Terry, Lincoln