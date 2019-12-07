Letter, 12/8: Nebraska missing out on revenue

Nebraska, wake up!
In a recent Letter to the Editor ("State missing out on sports gambling," Dec. 1), it was once again pointed out that Nebraska loses out on millions of dollars by not legalizing certain sources to create new revenue. The so called evil of gambling and marijuana have been the rallying point against legalization. Nebraska has missed out -- and continues to -- on gambling’s taxable revenue.
Eye-opening statistics from Iowa Department of Revenue: total gaming revenue for fiscal year 2018 was $1,463,808,371 in taxable revenue. And sports wagering for fiscal year 2020 is estimated to be $12,776,277 in taxable revenue.
Sports wagering went into effect in Iowa on Aug. 15.
While Nebraska license plates fill the parking lots of Council Bluffs casinos, helping Iowa not Nebraska, our suffering agriculture community could be harvesting a new source of revenue for both themselves and our state by growing hemp.
The fiber of the cannabis plant is used to make rope, strong fabrics, fiberboard and paper -- products sold for everyday use.
A variant of the hemp plant, marijuana could be grown for medical use and taxed, generating another source of revenue to our state.
It seems there’s not one year that passes by that we don't hear about the need to raise certain taxes or the need to vote on bond issues. Wake up, Nebraska. It’s time we as a state begin to benefit from a new source of revenue.
Mark D. Bach, Lincoln