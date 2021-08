Nebraska is once again No. 1. No, I don't mean in football. I mean in not reporting COVID-19 statistics.

How proud we can all be to obtain No. 1 status once again. (In case you can't tell, I am being sarcastic.)

Gov. Pete Ricketts is doing the citizens of the state of Nebraska a huge disservice by not reporting this critical health data. How do we halt this pandemic if we don't even know where we stand?

Jane Nickolaus, Lincoln