I left Nebraska in 2022 after living there for most of my adult life. I moved to Nebraska four times because I fell in love with the people. I found them warm, welcoming and loving.

I left because that stopped being true. I left because Nebraska is no longer a safe place for people who aren’t straight white Christians. I left because honest, everyday Nebraskans have become ensorcelled by hate, fear and intolerance peddled by those in power whose cynicism and hunger for power are corrupting all the things that made Nebraska and her people so wonderful.

It wasn’t property taxes, low pay or low job prospects that sent me packing: I left because my fellow Nebraskans broke my heart by embracing hate and abandoning all the values that once made this state a lovely place to live.

The neighborliness that once went hand-in-hand with Nebraska values is a thing of the past. Recent events have demonstrated beyond question that Nebraska is not a safe place to live, and it was with a broken heart that I had to move on.

I hope with all my heart that things get better so that I can come back and embrace my friends with open arms, the way they once greeted me upon my first arrival.

Jon Marx, Leeds, Massachusetts