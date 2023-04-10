So the Nebraska GOP has released a statement totally supporting Donald Trump. They claim the indictment against Trump is "politically motivated," a "political hit job," a "cheap political stunt" and "not about justice or the truth but vengeance."

They are "supporting our former President and condemning this unprecedented indictment." Of course they are. It is beyond my comprehension how they can continue to support him. Trump is being indicted on 34 counts, not just one or two! Thirty-four!

I'm pretty sure there is sufficient evidence to warrant all the charges or the indictment would not have been filed. And I guarantee that if it were a Democrat who was being accused of the crimes, it would not have taken this long for an indictment.

It is clear the Nebraska Republican delegation will support anyone in their party no matter how unhinged. (No, the 2020 election was not "stolen" from Trump, as proven over and over again!)

So now we must put up with the ex-president spewing his continued lies and telling everyone about the "weaponization" of the justice system. He probably doesn't even know what that means, as someone in his circle came up with that one!

He will use all outlets to claim he is being unfairly persecuted, and it is all a political stunt because, of course, the Democrats know that he will win in the next election. It's just sad that the Nebraska Republican Party feels the need to cling to someone who is totally out of touch with reality.

Sharon Miller, Lincoln