The Legislature is on track to give corporations and the wealthy billions of dollars worth of tax cuts. At the same time they're going to refuse to raise the amount of money people living in care facilities have for personal necessities from $60 to $100 a month. With luck it might get raised to $75.

So, while the well-heeled are going to be making hard decisions on what expensive luxuries they're going to enjoy, our aged and disabled residents are going to continue to choose between splurging on denture cream or a pair of shoes.

Our senators should hang their heads in shame. Who would have guessed they would concentrate on making sure that Nebraska isn't for everyone?

Rich Schommer, Alliance