Letter: Nebraska families deserve better
Letter: Nebraska families deserve better

Nebraska Legislature

The State Capitol stands in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, July 1, 2020. Nebraska lawmakers will resume their session on July 20, 2020, after a four-month pause triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. They still have major issues to address, including a property tax package and an upgrade of Nebraska's biggest tax incentive program, but all of that may be overshadowed by the pandemic's impact on tax revenue. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

 Nati Harnik, Associated Press

Some believe that in order to be a good politician, one must cut taxpayer costs (at all costs) or at least be a default "no" on any new spending. It is a mistake to think that taxpayer money funding more care capacity for the developmentally disabled via LB376 is a cost. It is an investment.

Investment, in this regard, helps to free up full-time primary caregivers to rejoin the work force and provide better family balance. It also creates jobs through businesses providing these vital services. Additionally, and more importantly, investments like this provide the opportunity for kids like mine to live out their fullest potential as essential members of our society.

Do not underestimate or bet against Nebraska families who fight and work so hard to do the right thing by putting their family first. Any family who unhesitatingly chose life when confronted with unexpected news should not be forced to wait on the sidelines due to a lack of such a crucial investment.

Julie Slama, the senator who led the filibuster killing LB376, essentially stated that Nebraska families, “didn’t rise to be among the state’s top priorities.” Ten other like-minded senators like Slama are on a mighty small boat together.

They must partner with advocacy groups such as Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands and Arc of Nebraska, with care providers and with numerous families like mine who are watching and waiting.

I sign this as a fifth-generation Nebraskan and the proud father of Madeline.

David Ott, Elkhorn

