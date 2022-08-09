 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Nebraska can take the lead

Legislative summit

Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer aawait their turn to speak during a congressional report at the 2015 Legislative Summit at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.

 JENNA VONHOFE/Lincoln Journal Star

Here is an idea whose time is now. It will make Nebraska the leader that  brought America together taking action on global warming.

The idea is that Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer join President Biden and move legislation that addresses global warming.

Conservative values would not be at risk. The Republican party and Nebraska’s Republican senators would be hailed as courageous by the vast majority of Americans.

Our senators are not at risk. They can and should do this!

We must act now!

Jack McGann, Lincoln

