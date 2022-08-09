Letter: Nebraska can take the lead

Here is an idea whose time is now. It will make Nebraska the leader that brought America together taking action on global warming.

The idea is that Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer join President Biden and move legislation that addresses global warming.

Conservative values would not be at risk. The Republican party and Nebraska’s Republican senators would be hailed as courageous by the vast majority of Americans.

Our senators are not at risk. They can and should do this!

We must act now!

Jack McGann, Lincoln