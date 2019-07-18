Are you aware that the National Education Association over the last weekend adopted a new "business item" declaring its support for "the fundamental right to abortion under Roe vs. Wade"?
How could an association made of teachers, administrators and coaches be in support for such an evil decision? Abortion is murder. Teachers are to protect and teach our children.
Remember Isaiah 5:20: "Woe to those who call evil good and good evil!"
We must turn from our sin and turn to Christ, the only one who can rescue us from this mess.
Kevin McDermott, Lincoln