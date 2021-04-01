Letter: NCAA should expand field

With the NCAA under fire for the unbalanced treatment of men’s and women’s sports, maybe it’s time they reconsider the number of teams allowed to play in the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament scheduled for April in Omaha.

Allowing only 48 teams to compete this year (in the past, there’s been 64) is certainly an unfair decision to all teams throughout all conferences, especially when other NCAA sports were allowed to have their full number of teams competing in their tournaments.

OK, NCAA, time to step up, make it right and let 64 volleyball teams compete in Omaha this year.

Monica A. Yankus, Plattsmouth

