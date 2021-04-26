 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: NCAA not looking out for athletes
0 comments

Letter: NCAA not looking out for athletes

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Baylor, 4.18

Nebraska players celebrate after their win against Baylor during the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday at CHI Health Center Omaha.

 MARK KULHMANN, NCAA Photos

It turns out the NCAA women's volleyball played here in Omaha turned out to be kind of a bust, at least for the local rooting interests.

Host Creighton University's team lost in the first round, and the Nebraska women fell short of the Final Four, losing to Texas no less. (Tom Osborne probably didn't like that outcome).

And the teams weren't going to finish the tournament until Saturday. Why wait till then? I know Omaha is a lovely town, but why make the college kids hang out here for another five days during an ongoing pandemic and while classes are in session?

I suppose the reason is because of television availability for the finals.

Yet another example of the NCAA using players to the benefit of the NCAA and the detriment of the athletes.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News