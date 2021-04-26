Letter: NCAA not looking out for athletes

It turns out the NCAA women's volleyball played here in Omaha turned out to be kind of a bust, at least for the local rooting interests.

Host Creighton University's team lost in the first round, and the Nebraska women fell short of the Final Four, losing to Texas no less. (Tom Osborne probably didn't like that outcome).

And the teams weren't going to finish the tournament until Saturday. Why wait till then? I know Omaha is a lovely town, but why make the college kids hang out here for another five days during an ongoing pandemic and while classes are in session?

I suppose the reason is because of television availability for the finals.

Yet another example of the NCAA using players to the benefit of the NCAA and the detriment of the athletes.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

